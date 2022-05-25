Hyderabad: DPS students excel in IGCSE results

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: The first batch of DPS Nacharam Cambridge learners have excelled in the IGCSE March 2022 series results which were announced on Wednesday.

Sai Bhavana Yeedubilli has scored A*s in all the eight subject electives followed by Nishi Barmecha who got 7 A*s in all subjects in the results of IGCSE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Exam Board’s Class 10 qualification.

Eight students-Nishi Barmecha, Sai Bhavana, Himasriya Dantu, C Dinish, Alina Mansoor Roy, Sathvik M, Tanirika, and Shubham A were awarded Cambridge International Certificate in Education (ICE) award with distinction. Another three students- Manav Bommaku, Hari Krishna and Sarvesh Sriman were awarded ICE award with merit, a press release said.

