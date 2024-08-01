Hyderabad: DRI seize smuggled gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

The DRI team in Hyderabad seized 3.57 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.51 crore from a car at Panthangi toll plaza and detained the driver.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 11:10 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad team have intercepted a car and seized about 3.57 kgs of foreign origin smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.51 crore at Panthangi toll plaza at Choutuppal on the city outskirts on Wednesday.

According to reports, following a tip-off, the DRI officials stopped the car which was proceeding from Chennai to Bidar in Karnataka via Hyderabad. On checking the vehicle, officials found gold bars wrapped in brown tape being smuggled hidden below the hand brake of the car.

The DRI officials have detained the driver as he failed to give any valid answers on the source of the gold being carried in the vehicle.

Case is under investigation.