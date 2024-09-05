Watch: Driver suffers injuries as truck catches fire after coming in contact with high tension wire in Hyderabad

The driver identified as Ramu, was attempting to park the truck on the roadside at Kailash Nagar, when the truck came in contact with the high tension wire passing above

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 03:28 PM

Screengrab of the video showing the burning truck.

Hyderabad: A truck driver suffered injuries when the vehicle he was driving caught fire after coming into contact with a high tension wire at Suraram Colony on Thursday. The incident occurred when he was parking the vehicle on the road side.

According to available information, the driver identified as Ramu, was attempting to park the truck on the roadside at Kailash Nagar, when the truck came into contact with the high tension wire passing above. Immediately, the truck caught fire and flames engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

Ramu suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to the hospital.

The Suraram police are investigating.