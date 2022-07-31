Hyderabad: EC officials urge voters to furnish Aadhaar details for claims and objections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:23 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: District Election Authority, Hyderabad on Sunday appealed all the eligible voters of the 15 assembly segments in Hyderabad district to furnish their Aadhaar details or any one of the 11 documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for claims and objections in the electoral rolls.

The newly amended forms have been uploaded in the https://nvsp.in

Aadhar is optional and not mandatory for purification of electoral rolls, said District Election Authority, Hyderabad on Sunday in a press release.