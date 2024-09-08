Hyderabad: Eight-year-old murdered in Shadnagar

The victim Dyavari Kattappa (8), was murdered allegedly by a thief at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district on Friday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 10:06 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by a thief at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district on Friday night.

The victim Dyavari Kattappa (8), lived along with his mother Saiyamma in huts located at Hajipally road in Shadnagar. The local people including Kattappa’s family reared pigs and sold it for their livelihood.

On Friday night, the suspect, Yelliah along with two others came to the place and was trying to steal pigs when Kattappa noticed him. “Yelliah got afraid that Kattappa would inform to others about his activities. He caught Kattappa and banged his head against a stone leading to his death on the spot. He escaped from the place later,” said Shadnagar Inspector, P Vijay Kumar.

The body of the child was found at an isolated place by the local people on Saturday. The police on information reached the spot and started investigation. A case is registered.