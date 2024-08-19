Hyderabad: Elderly man thrashed by locals for misbehaving with minor

53-year-old man, was thrashed by the locals for misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl in Saidabad on Sunday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: An elderly man, who misbehaved with a 13-year-old girl at Saidabad on Sunday night, was thrashed by the locals and handed over to the police.

The 53-year-old man and the class 7 girl were from the same neighbourhood and the girl was known to him, police said.

For the past few days, the suspect was making several sexual advances towards the girl and even threatened the child not to talk about it with anyone, the police said.

On Sunday night, again, he misbehaved with her, following which the child raised an alarm and fled the place. On hearing her screams, the neighbors rushed to the spot and thrashed the suspect before handing him over to the police.

The Saidabad police are investigating.