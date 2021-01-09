Hyderabad electronics firm lining up products

Seminole, which has set up its own unit at Hardware Park, plans to develop a smartphone in 1-2 years

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based electronic gadget and accessories maker Seminole Electronics, which has recently set up its manufacturing facility at Hardware Park in Hyderabad, is developing new audio products and is in talks with two global electronic gadget makers to be an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for them.

There are also plans to come out with an own smartphone in the next 1-2 years. The company co-founded by Midhula Devabhaktuni and Viswanadh Kandula believes the Indian ecosystem is becoming favourable for local manufacturing and self-reliance, particularly after Covid. The company currently employs 600 people across its manufacturing, R&D and other functions.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, co-founder, Seminole Electronics told Telangana Today, “We have commissioned our manufacturing facility in Hyderabad in August and have come out with our first bluetooth speaker. Our R&D efforts had been on for the last one year. We are adding more machinery to strengthen capabilities. We have several new products that are lined up in the audio products category, which will be ‘Made in India’ products. We are also seeing opportunities to serve as an OEM for global companies in future.”

“Earlier, the speakers were designed in Hyderabad and contract manufactured in countries such as China. After we decided to make them in India, we have completely revamped the speakers with latest features such as water-proof, 24-hour battery, signature sound quality and audio preferences to meet Indian customers’ needs and expectations,” she added.

Strengthening portfolio

The company’s Mivi brand portfolio consists of electronic gadgets including headphones, bluetooth earphones, power banks, cables, chargers, custom and designer cases, tempered glass etc. The company which initially focused on chargers has extended its portfolio to a range of audio products. It has about 35-40 SKUs as of now.

“Our R&D team is currently working on multiple new products in the accessory segment and expanding the audio products category. We may soon expand into portable speakers and those that suit the home theatre segment,” she informed.

The company is also talking to prospective marketing partners to take its products global. There are export opportunities to serve Europe and the US.

With Covid driving work from home, the company saw uptake in demand for gadgets as e-commerce shopping has gone up. There was demand for chargers and speakers across the range. The company saw orders spike up from its online platform and its e-commerce partner platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Myntra and Tata Click. Talks are currently ongoing with Nykaa.

Seminole ensured safety precautions while packing and shipping the products to customers to address concerns during Covid, making the entire experience contactless.

