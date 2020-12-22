Hyderabad: Engg colleges instructed to provide centre option for students

As per university’s decision, students should opt for a centre in a place which has at least one JNTU-H affiliated engineering/pharmacy college

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal directed all JNTU-H affiliated engineering colleges to provide centre option, parent college or a centre near to their hometowns, to students appearing for the forthcoming mid-semester examinations.

In a press release on Tuesday, Mittal said that it had come to the notice that certain engineering colleges affiliated to the JNTU-Hyderabad were not adhering to university’s instructions on giving centre option to students. This has put safety of students appearing for various semester exams at risk besides causing anxiety and inconvenience to parents and students concerned, he said.

He instructed all colleges to take three options, in the order of preference, from students for appearing examinations so as to mitigate hardship and risk to students in the prevailing the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

As per university’s decision, students should opt for a centre in a place which has at least one JNTU-H affiliated engineering/pharmacy college.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .