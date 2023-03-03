Hyderabad: Engineering student dies of cardiac arrest

An engineering student died, reportedly of cardiac arrest, in the college campus at CMR Engineering College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An engineering student died, reportedly of cardiac arrest, in the college campus at CMR Engineering College in Kandlakoya in Medchal-Malkajgiri on Friday.

Around 3 pm, Sachin, a native of Rajasthan and a BTech first year in the college, suddenly complained of chest pain and collapsed on the premises.

According to information available, Sachin’s friends rushed to his rescue and tried to shift him to the hospital, but he died by then. The doctors suspect that he died of cardiac arrest. The family has raised no suspicion over his death.