Hyderabad enter quarterfinals in Inter-District Basketball Championship

05:47 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Players of Medak and Medchal in action.

Hyderabad: Defending champions Hyderabad men’s basketball team defeated Medchal Malkajgiri 65-47 in pre-quarters in the 8th Senior Inter-District Basketball Championship held at the Don Bosco High School, Motinagar, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Earlier, Hyderabad thrashed Medak 29-10 to set up slash against Medchal Malkajgiri in pre-quarters. Meanwhile Ranga Reddy downed Mulugu 56-53 to make it to quarterfinals.

Results: Hanumakonda bt Nirmal 53-35, Mulugu bt mancherial 38-17, Hyderabad bt medak 29-10, Mahbubabad bt Nirmal 29-23, Ranga Reddy bt Mulugu 56-53, Hyderabad bt Medchal Malkajgiri 65-47, Hanumkonda bt Mahbubabad 59-57, Ranga Reddy bt Mancherial 49-18, Karimnagar bt Kamareddy 20-0, Mahbubnagar bt Adilabad 54-33, Khammam bt Jagtial 70-60, Karimnagar bt Vikarabad 62-45, Mahbubnagar bt Nalgonda 25-11, Nizamabad bt Khammam 49-48, Vikarabad bt Kamareddy 20-0.