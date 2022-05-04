Hyderabad: Fernandez Foundation to organise street play on midwives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: With an aim to raise awareness about midwives in maternity healthcare system, Fernandez Foundation in collaboration with Nishumbita Theatre Group will be organising a street play on May 5 and 6 at Government Maternal and Child Health Centres.

The street play titled Mamathala Thalli will highlight the role of midwives in maternity healthcare system and will mark the international day of the midwife. The play will be performed at 9 am on May 5 at Nampally centre and at 11 am at Niloufer centre. And on May 6, at 9 am the play will be performed at Malakpet and at 11 am at Vanasthalipuram.

“A midwife acts both as a guide and a companion to pregnant women, resulting in a vastly improved maternal-newborn outcome. The midwifery-led care provides comprehensive care to both the mother and the infant,” a release said.

