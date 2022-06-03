Hyderabad: Fire at govt medicine storage unit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the government medicine and medical equipment storage unit near the ESI Hospital in Sanathnagar on Friday. No casualties were reported.

Police suspect a short circuit led to the fire. The locals saw the fire and alerted the fire department, after which three fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire within an hour. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated, officials said.

In another incident, a fire broke in a mattress manufacturing unit at Madannapet. No casualties were reported.