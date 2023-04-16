Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Bahadurpura’s scrap yard

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:14 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs was gutted down when fire broke out a scrapyard at Bahadurpura late on Saturday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the scrap yard located on the Bahadurpura –Kishanbagh road around 10.30 p.m.

On information, two fire tenders from Chandulal Baradari fire station were rushed to the spot. A few more fire tenders from other fire stations too were directed to the spot as the intensity of the fire was high. Huge flames erupted from the place causing panic in the neighbourhood.

“A lot of combustible material including cabins of trucks, seats, wooden material and other articles were dumped in the big open ground negligently. Five fire tenders were pushed into action and fire fighters battled the blaze for around four hours and brought it under control,” said Station Fire Officer, Chandulal Baradari Fire Station, G Venkateshwar Reddy.

The fire officials suspect the fire might have started after some persons carelessly discarded cigarette at the place.