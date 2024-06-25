| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Private Company In Jubilee Hills

No casualties were reported in the incident so far.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 04:16 PM

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a private firm located at Journalist colony in Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident so far.

According to fire officials, a lot of combustible waste material dumped on a floor in the company caught fire that led to huge smoke in the neighborhood.

The people working in a handful of offices in the vicinity rushed out of their premises.

On information, fire tenders from nearby fire station rushed to the spot and started the fire fighting operations. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.