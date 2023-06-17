Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at railway establishment in Lalapet, no casualties reported

The fire department received a call around 2 p.m and soon vehicles from Moula Ali, Malkajgiri and other fire stations were rushed to the spot
Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a railway establishment in Lalapet on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the fire officials, the fire broke out at the establishment were a lot of combustible materials including rexene, thermacol and wood were kept in huge quantity. The fire department received a call around 2 p.m and soon vehicles from Moula Ali, Malkajgiri and other fire stations were rushed to the spot.
The fire fighting operation that commenced around 2 p.m continued till late in the night. At least four fire tenders reinforced by the water tankers were deployed to put off the fire.