Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in bank in Attapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:34 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the Central Bank of India branch at Attapur in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties were reported, police said. Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

Those passing by noticed the fire and smoke from the bank and alerted the Fire department and police, after which fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

“The bank was closed when the incident occurred, so none were hurt,” an official said, adding that worth of the damaged property was yet to be estimated.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating.