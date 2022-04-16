| Hyderabad Five Students Injured In Car Mishap On Necklace Road

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 AM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Five students sustained injuries when a car overturned at Necklace Road in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the five were traveling along the Necklace Road from Gandhi Hospital when the driver apparently lost the control and the car overturned. All of them sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital.

A case was booked and investigation is on.

The police have seized the car.

