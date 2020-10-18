Hyderabad Floods: GHMC intensifies relief measures

Deploys additional men and machinery to pump out water from cellars and colonies, clear accumulated silt on the streets

Hyderabad: Apart from shifting residents from rain-affected areas to relief camps, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified repairs and restoration measures by pumping out water from cellars and colonies and also clearing the accumulated silt on the streets. As overcast conditions continue to prevail in the city, the municipal corporation is expediting the relief and restoration works by deploying additional men and machinery.

Meanwhile, over 20,000 ration kits and blankets have been distributed to the needy apart from supplying milk, bread and biscuits. Simultaneously, the municipal corporation has been taking up restoration works. As many as 72 DRF teams armed with 106 water pumps and 170 monsoon teams from engineering maintenance wing were pumping out water from apartment cellars, on roads and at other places. These apart, earthmovers and other machinery have been pressed into service to clear the silt in the rain affected areas, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

Following Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s instructions to initiate measures to curb water-borne and vector-borne diseases, the entomology and DRF teams have taken up extensive sanitation activities across the city.

Around 60 tankers, including those from fire services department have been deployed in all the 30 municipal circles for spraying sodium hypochlorite and other chemicals as a preventive measure to contain spread of communicable diseases. The entomology wing deployed 125 teams for taking up anti larval operations by releasing 2 lakh oil balls at water stagnation points, besides spraying temephos in open plots.

“Around 1,400 personnel are taking up anti-larval operations and 350 teams are handling fogging operations,” said GHMC Chief Entomologist, A Ram Babu. Focus is on clearing construction and demolition debris from the streets, nalas and at lake areas. Special teams were deployed in areas close to Malkam Cheruvu, Gurram Cheruvu and others to clear the silt and waste.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “In addition to the regular sanitation efforts, GHMC engaged 72 earthmovers, 55 mini tippers, 36 six-tonners, 110 10-tonners and four tractors. All this additionally for special sanitation drive to remove extra garbage and debris accumulated during rains”.

