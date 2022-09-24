Hyderabad: Former CJI NV Ramana delivers keynote address at ISB Leadership Summit

ISB Leadership Summit is a marquee event, organised annually by the ISB’s PGP (Post Graduate Programme in Management) Class

Hyderabad: Justice (Retd) NV Ramana, former Chief Justice of India (CJI), delivered the keynote address on Day 1 of the ISB Leadership Summit (ILS) 2022, held at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business, here on Saturday.

ILS is a marquee event, organised annually by the ISB’s PGP (Post Graduate Programme in Management) Class. The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Prism of Possibilities’, a press release said.

Speaking at the event, the former CJI emphasised the importance of management education and said that its significance in contemporary times cannot be understated. “The true strength of our nation lies in the youth of our country. One-fifth of the world’s youth live in India. This huge human resource, if properly trained, will drive economic progress. With the west falling short of skilled human resources, it is India’s turn to fill the gap, globally,” he said.

ILS 2022 witnessed talks and panel discussions about leadership and management by speakers from multiple domains, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, actors, sportspersons, bureaucrats, content creators, influencers, and alumni of ISB.

The speakers, including Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India, Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the CM, Telangana government, Kedar Lele, Executive Director, HUL and Chairman, Unilever Bangladesh, and also an ISB alumnus, and R Madhavan, actor, screenwriter, director, and producer, shared lessons from their life journeys, and leadership experiences gained in the course of their unique careers with the students and the larger audience.