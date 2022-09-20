Telangana: Evaluation system in varsities to undergo changes soon

Hyderabad: Evaluation system currently being followed by universities in the State could be undergoing changes soon. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education have decided to conduct a comprehensive study on the evaluation process being implemented in higher education and entrusted the work to the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri and Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal who recently held a meeting with the ISB officials here has decided to conduct a study on the current evaluation procedure in the universities and ascertain the shortcomings in the same. In addition, the study will also cover evaluation methods and best practices being followed in the foreign universities.

The ISB has been asked to submit a report on the basis of which the changes, if any, will be implemented to the evaluation system.

Doing away with the manual evaluation system, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad have introduced the on-screen evaluation. Instead of manually evaluating the answer scripts of students, evaluators do it on the computer screen.

The onscreen evaluation system involves scanning of all answer scripts which are later uploaded onto a server. Through an application made available to an evaluator, the answer scripts can be accessed on the computer/laptop with a login ID and one-time password is sent to registered mobile number only.

This apart, SBTET has also tweaked the way assessment is done by introducing an open book examination system for the diploma students. As per this system, students can carry only the prescribed textbook of the subject concerned and appear for the examination.