Hyderabad: Former Telugu movie producer held for cybercrime

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: A youngster, who got his fingers burnt after a low budget Telugu movie he produced bombed in the box office, was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Friday, allegedly after he turned to crime to make up for his losses in Tollywood.

According to the police, P Veera Narayana (28), a native of Tirupati in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested on charges of cheating people in the name of providing loans.

Police said Narayana had earlier produced a low budget movie in Telugu but lost his money and then began randomly making phone calls to unknown numbers introducing himself as a loan agent from a reputed company apart from promising to provide zero percent interest loans.

He collected documents including Aadhar and PAN cards and instead purchased costly mobile phones on zero percent down payment by submitting the documents. He used the money for his expenses.

Following a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and he was arrested.