Hyderabad: Fortune Toyota organises mass delivery of cars at Toli Chowk

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Fortune Toyota organised the maiden mass delivery of cars from the sales showroom at Toli Chowk with the famous playback singer Saketh Komanduri handing over the keys to the customers who have booked their vehicles recently.

Nirav Modi, Director Fortune Group, Ashish Modi, Director Fortune Group, Ravi Prakash, Vice President Fortune Group along with auto enthusiasts and models participated in the event at the newly launched Toyota Showroom-Fortune Toyota.

Fortune Group is part of the reputed families from Hyderabad-Secunderabad and was formed under the leadership of the founder Late Pramod Modi and his sons Ashish and Nirav and their well-qualified spouses have successfully steered the group/associate companies into diverse business sectors, a press release said.