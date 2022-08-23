Hyderabad: Four arrested after attempt to rob jeweler fails

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police arrested four persons who had attempted to rob a jeweler at Madhuban colony and seized a country made gun from them.

The arrested persons are identified as Madhuram (36), Gopa Ram (65), Danish Khan (32) and Kailash (32), all natives of Rajasthan. One of their associates Mahesh is absconding.

“The five persons went into a shop at Madhuban colony and tried the rob the shop owner Dileep by threatening with a firearm they had purchased from Indore.

The victim raised an alarm and Mailardevpally police with the help of locals caught them,” said DCP Shamshabad, Jagadeshwar Reddy. All of them are remanded.