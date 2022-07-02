Hyderabad: Four held for sexual assault of minors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested in different cases of sexually assaulting minor girls in different parts of the city.

At Balapur, the police arrested two persons Sampagni Chandrasekhar, 19, an auto driver and Bollipaka Madhu, 18, a student. “Chandrasekhar and Madhu befriended two minor girls and kidnapped them from Balapur a few days ago. They took the girls to Mahabubnagar and confined them in a house, where they sexually assaulted the victims,” the Balapur police said. On information, the police rescued the girls and arrested the two.

At Hayathnagar, the police arrested B Raju, a resident of Yadadri district, who allegedly lured a minor girl to a lodge on the pretext of marriage and sexually assaulted her in June. The victim told her parents that Raju had sexually assaulted her on several instances before also.

In Chaderghat, the police arrested a labourer, Shantala Raju, (20) of Balapur, for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The man had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after kidnapping her. A case was booked following a complaint from the victim’s parents.