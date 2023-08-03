Hyderabad: Four persons arrested for killig woman in Suraram

Suraram police solved the mystery behind the murder of a woman whose body was found near Kattamaisamma temple Cheruvu on Wednesday with the arrest of four persons on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:52 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Arrested

Hyderabad: The Suraram police solved the mystery behind the murder of a woman whose body was found near Kattamaisamma temple Cheruvu on Wednesday with the arrest of four persons on Thursday.

The arrested persons are K Naresh (27), Bandaru Sai (19), Manne Padma (30) and a juvenile boy.

According to the police, Renuka was married to Suresh and when he objected to her alleged immoral activities, she killed him in February 2023 and was subsequently arrested and released on bail.

After coming out of jail, Renuka married another man Siddula Saibaba and was staying with him at Doctor’s colony, Gandimaisamma Suraram.

Naresh, who is brother of Suresh on the pretext of settling the murder case through a compromise, called Renuka to his house on Tuesday.

“Both of them consumed liquor there and when Renuka got totally drunk, he initially strangulated her with a rope. As the woman did not die, he took a pillow placed it over her face and sat on it, ultimately leading to her death,” Suraram Inspector, M Venkateshwar Rao, said.

After killing Renuka at his house, Naresh informed about it to his sister Padma who advised him to dispose of the body. With the help of his nephew Bandaru Sai and a juvenile, he shifted the body in an auto rickshaw to Kattamaisamma temple Cheruvu on Tuesday night and dumped there.

“Naresh killed Renuka to avenge the murder of his brother Suresh,” said Venkateshwar Rao.