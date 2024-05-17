Thieves torch electric motor, transformer of lift irrigation scheme in Asifabad

Koutala Sub-Inspector N Madhukar said that unknown persons burnt the electric motor, transformer and starter belonging to a minor lift irrigation scheme built at the river as they could not copper wire from the motor and transformer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 May 2024, 10:33 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Some unidentified persons torched the electric motor of a pump set, transformer and starter of a minor lift irrigation scheme meant for drawing water from Wardha river when they could not steal copper wire in the equipment at Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal on Thursday night.

Koutala Sub-Inspector N Madhukar said that unknown persons burnt the electric motor, transformer and starter belonging to a minor lift irrigation scheme built at the river as they could not copper wire from the motor and transformer. Villagers who were patrolling the scheme to provide security to the electric equipment noticed the flames and realised that the motor, starter and transformer were torched at 9 pm.

The villagers extinguished flames and informed the police about the incident. They requested officials to take steps to prevent lifting of copper wire from electric motors installed in lift irrigation schemes and agricultural bore wells. They suspected that a notorious gang of thieves was targeting the motors for copper wire. They alleged that the thieves would earn a huge income by selling the wire to traders of scrap.