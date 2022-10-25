Hyderabad: Four persons arrested for providing bank accounts to fraudsters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Four persons have been arrested by the Hyderabad Police for allegedly providing bank accounts to foreign nationals who used them to collect money from victims of various frauds.

The persons arrested on Tuesday were identified as Naga Prasad, Ram, Sagar and Srinivas. Additional CP (crimes) AR Srinivas said Prasad had lost Rs. 20 lakh in online games he played on ‘IPL Win’ mobile application. To get the money back, he came in contact with Allen of Philippines and explained his financial problems hoping Allen would give back the Rs 20 lakh or part of it he had lost in the betting.

“Instead of refunding the amount, Allen asked Prasad to open bank accounts and arrange SIM cards for him and assured to give him money for it. When Prasad agreed to arrange it, Allen sent a VoIP call device to Naga Prasad to regularly communicate with him,” said the official.

Prasad convinced several persons to open bank accounts and sent details to different persons as directed by Allen. Similarly, another supsect, Ram also got in touch with Allen and the former obtained a SIM in a name of his relative and sent it to Mumbai as directed by Allen.

Another person Sagar opened a bank account in the name of his friend Srinivas’ wife and sent the details to Mumbai. Lured by the promises of huge money, Srinivas also obtained a SIM card through a person and sent it to Mumbai.

“Allen has connections with Chinese nationals who are making gaming apps. He has links with Chu Chun-Yu – a Taiwan national who is involved in the investment fraud case busted recently,” said AR Srinivas.

The SIM cards were used to make calls to the victims offering high returns on investment while bank accounts were used to transfer money collected by cheating the people.