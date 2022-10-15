Hyderabad: Jail official duped by fraudsters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Two persons posing as officials of Delhi Cybercrime duped an official of Central Prison Cherlapally of Rs. 1 lakh on pretext of removing his nude videos from YouTube. Two persons posing as officials of Delhi Cybercrime duped an official of Central Prison Cherlapally of Rs. 1 lakh on pretext of removing his nude videos from YouTube.

Hyderabad: Two persons posing as officials of Delhi Cybercrime duped an official of Central Prison Cherlapally of Rs. 1 lakh on pretext of removing his nude videos from YouTube.

According to the police, a person claiming to be Ajay Kumar Pandey and working with Delhi Cybercrime called up the victim who works at the Central Prison Cherlapally and informed that a video of him performing an obscene act was going viral on social media and asked for Rs. 32,500.

Also Read Hyderabad cops arrest two foreign nationals for duping woman

Ajay again called him up and told there were two more videos and asked him to contact one person Rahul Sharma who on pretext of removing those videos collected Rs. 65,000 from the victim through online transfer.

“Again Ajay called him up and said that there were a few more videos and he needs to pay Rs. 85,000 leading to suspicion. The victim told us that he got frightened and paid up the money,” said Inspector Kushaiguda, P Guruva Reddy.