Hyderabad: Four-year-old girl killed after wall collapses on her

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:19 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a four-year-old girl died, allegedly after a portion of the wall of an overhead water tank which was under construction, fell on her at Shathavahana Nagar in Kukatpally on Tuesday morning.

The girl, Sharon Dhitya, was being carried by her mother Mary, while going to meet her father, when the mishap occurred. She died on the spot.

The Kukatpally police are investigating.

