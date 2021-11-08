Hyderabad: Free Covid-19 vaccination drive at MaxiVision

Hyderabad: MaxiVision Eye Hospitals on Monday has announced launch of its second round of free Covid-19 vaccination drive at its Somajiguda facility.

Launched as part of the hospital’s CSR initiative, the vaccination drive will be conducted between 10 am and 4 pm till November 30 and will cover both the first and second doses of Covaxin.

Sudheer, CEO, MaxiVision Eye Hospitals said, “In the second round of vaccination drive, we are planning to dispense 50 percent of our vaccine stocks free of cost to the poor and needy. We are hoping that the vaccination drive will supplement the ongoing free vaccination drive taken-up by the State government”.

A separate block with paramedical support has been created at the Somajiguda facility of Maxivision Hospitals. A total of 1,000 free Covid vaccines will be administered till November 30 and depending on the demand, the vaccines will be extended to 2,000 doses. For appointments, contact over Ph No: 93900-35926.

