Hyderabad: Free dental camp held for pregnant women at Fernandez Hospital

The screening will provide essential oral healthcare and preventive measures for the well-being of mothers and babies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 05:55 PM

Hyderabad: Fernandez Clinic Necklace Road is conducting free dental screenings exclusively to expectant mothers in their second trimester between 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The screening will provide essential oral healthcare and preventive measures for the well-being of mothers and babies. Maintaining good gum health during pregnancy can help reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, premature birth, and low birth weight. Periodontal (gum and oral cavity) treatment is a safe and effective method to improve oral health during pregnancy, which helps both the mother and baby.

Mothers in their second trimester can get a comprehensive dental check-up, including an assessment of their oral hygiene, gum disease screening and dental consultations, a press release said. For details: 79956 66302.