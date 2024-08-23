Hyderabad: Gang nabbed for cheating by impersonating

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Keesara police nabbed a notorious gang on charges of cheating people by impersonating as prominent persons including Chief Advisor to the Government, Vem Narender Reddy.

Officials said the suspects also cheated 7 persons of the Education department by promising transfers and postings of their choice. They also cheated people promising to allot the government 2BHK houses at Cherlapalli and job aspirants promising jobs in the Food Corporation of India.

All together they have cheated victims to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore.

The arrested persons are A.Surender Reddy from Kushaiguda; Merina Rose from Nagaram; B.Anjaiah from Pocharam; B Venkatesh from Keesara; K.Gopal Nayak from Jammigadda and A Harshini Reddy from Keesara.

According to the police, the prime suspect who impersonated Vem Narender Reddy, the Chief Advisor to the government, cheated at least 7 employees of the Education department for postings of their interest, to the tune of Rs 7 lakh

“Surender Reddy, with the help of other suspects, cheated people promising them 2BHK houses and jobs in the Food Corporation of India. Altogether, they have cheated about 100 persons to the tune of over Rs 1 crore,” said G.Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Officials seized fake 2BHK allotment copies, duplicate stamps, mobile phones, cash and other material.