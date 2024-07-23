Hyderabad: Couple dupes man of Rs 3.2 crores

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: A man from the city lost around Rs. 3.20 crores to a couple who had conned him on pretext of securing admission for his son in a university in United States.

The victim met the couple through some contacts and expressed his desire to send his son for higher education to United States. “

The couple told the man they were well connected with affluent people in the US and could help him in securing a seat for his son and could get a fee concession,” said Cyberabad cybercrime police.

The suspects collected Rs. 3.20 crores from him for payment of the fee for ‘management quota’ in the university and duped him.

A case is registered and investigation going on.