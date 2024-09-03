Hyderabad gears up for a musical spectacle ‘Jam Junxion’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to witness a musical extravaganza like no other with Jam Junxion, happening on September 6th at the Hitex Grounds. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together six of the city’s most electrifying regional bands—Moksha, Varnam, Amigos, Infusion, Merakee, and Niraval—for a night filled with unforgettable performances and musical magic.

The concert will feature an innovative jam session where these talented bands will take to six separate stages, engaging in seven rounds of exhilarating collaborative performances. Each band will present its unique style, offering a diverse blend of genres that promises to captivate the audience.

Hyderabadis can immerse themselves in a musical journey that spans diverse sounds and rhythms, creating an atmosphere charged with energy and creativity. The tickets, ranging from Rs 999 and Rs 1,00,000 are available at Book My Show and Paytm Insider.