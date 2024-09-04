Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata inspects road works in Charminar zone

The Commissioner inspected urban infrastructure projects in Charminar zone including the proposed road widening, development and flyover constructions, which were reviewed with the authorities concerned.

4 September 2024

Hyderabad: To reduce congestion in major traffic corridors of the city and improve the safety, the focus is on road widening and flyover construction, said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner inspected urban infrastructure projects in Charminar zone including the proposed road widening, development and flyover constructions, which were reviewed with the authorities concerned. She examined the proposals for the provision of elevated road infrastructure and flyovers to accommodate the increasing traffic.

Later, the officials inspected the ongoing flyover works from Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park. The Commissioner instructed the town planning officials to remove the encroachments and complete the project. Town planning and project engineers were instructed to complete the land acquisition required for the construction of the flyover as soon as possible.

“The GHMC is committed to developing urban infrastructure and will take all measures to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated time,” she said.

Road Widening Proposals:

* Development of 100-feet-road widening from Bengaluru National Highway to Shastripuram junction.

* Widening and development of 100-feet-road from Shastripuram junction to Engine Bowli.

* Widening and development of 80-feet-road from Azim Hotel to Church Gate.

* Widening and development of 60-feet-road from Chandrayangutta ‘X’ road to Barkas Road via Chandrayangutta police station.

* Widening and development of 60 and 40-feet-road from Lucky Star Hotel to Hafeezbaba Nagar via Phoolbagh.

* Road widening from Bandlaguda to Errakunta.

Flyover Proposals:

* Construction of flyover at Hafeezbaba Nagar junction

* Construction of flyover at Bandlaguda junction, left side down ramp at Owaisi junction.