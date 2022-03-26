Hyderabad: Gold ornament handed over to owner

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: The Mahankali traffic police handed over a gold ornament which was lost by the owner on the road on Saturday.

Ajith Bohra, a resident of Takshita Apartments in Mahankali had lost the gold bracelet weighing around 25 grams at SBI cross-roads under Mahankali traffic police station limits.

Sub-inspector Sridhar Pothula, along with constable G Umamaheshwar Rao, found the ornament on the road and picked it up. After verifying the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity the police traced the owner and handed it over to him.

Bohra was not aware where he had lost the bracelet while on the move during the morning.

He thanked the traffic police personnel for their honesty and professionalism.

