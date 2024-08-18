Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma releases Dr MS Gowd’s new book ‘Miles of Smiles’

Hyderabad: A book ‘Miles of Smiles’ authored by senior dental surgeon MS Gowd was released by Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Dr Gowd, who is honorary Dental Surgeon for Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has also completed 50 years of dental practice and is still going on strong. The former Principal of Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad has published 8 books in 5 different languages on oral health, dental problems, and various treatment modalities.

Dr. Gowd’s first book in Telugu, ‘Mee Chirunavunu Saridhidukondi’ published in 1997, was a significant milestone, providing the general public with valuable knowledge about dentistry and cosmetic dentistry. The book went on to serve as an accessible introduction to the field, helping to raise awareness and understanding among readers, a press release said.