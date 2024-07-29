Hyderabad: GRACE Foundation announces first-of its-kind national contest for young Indian classical vocalists

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 29 July 2024, 05:36 PM

Pandit CR Vyas

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth centenary of renowned Hindustani classical vocalist and Padma Bhushan recipient Pandit CR Vyas, Gunijaan Research Art Culture and Education (GRACE) Foundation is launching the ‘Gunijaan Bandish Pratiyogita’, a pan-India classical singing contest.

This talent hunt is curated by Shashi Vyas, founder of GRACE Foundation and son of Pandit Vyas, and ideated by Aparna Kelkar, a senior disciple of the vocalist. The contest aims to provide a platform for promising singers of Indian classical music between the ages of 16 and 30.

Participants will compete in male and female categories, performing bandishes composed by the legendary maestro. The contest winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.25 lakh while the winners of the second and third prizes will be given Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Pancham Nishad manages this unique contest. “This contest is a sincere tribute to my father, Pandit CR Vyas, who devoted his life to Hindustani classical music. We aim to inspire young talent and give them an opportunity to showcase their skills,” Shashi Vyas states.

Aparna Kelkar says, “Pandit Vyas’s bandishes are masterpieces of musical excellence. This contest not only honours his legacy but also encourages young classical vocalists to explore and preserve this rich heritage.”

Aspiring participants can find more information and register for the contest at https://www.gunijaanbandish.in. The last date for registration is July 31.