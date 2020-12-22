Hyderabad: Gutkha unit raided, materials worth Rs 45 lakh seized

According to the police, Mohd Lateef Khan, a trader from Balaji Nagar in Mallapur, is a dealer of tobacco products in the city

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team jointly with the Balapur police raided an illegal gutkha manufacturing unit at Balaji Nagar in Mallapur and arrested a trader, on Tuesday. Gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 45 lakh was from him.

According to the police, Mohd Lateef Khan, a trader from Balaji Nagar in Mallapur, is a dealer of tobacco products in the city. He procured gutkha from dealers in Karnataka at low price and sold in Hyderabad for a higher rate. He also illegally manufactured the banned products at a unit here and sold them after packing in small sachets.

Following a tip-off, the SOT raided the premises and nabbed him and seized tobacco products of various brands. The arrested person along with the seized material was handed over to the Balapur police for further action.

