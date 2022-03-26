Hyderabad: Haleem likely to get costlier by Rs 25

Published: Updated On - 11:07 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Prices of various commodities have skyrocketed and there is no way out but to increase the prices, say hoteliers.

Hyderabad: The flavor of the season is getting a little costlier. Hyderabad’s favourite Ramzan time delicacy, haleem, is likely to be at least Rs.25 costlier per plate this year, according to hoteliers in the city.

The dish, which makes its ubiquitous presence felt during the holy month, was priced about Rs.200 for a 400 gram plate for the last few years. Most hotels did not increase the price due to the Covid-triggered lockdowns, with many not even being able to serve the dish as usual on account of the various restrictions.

This year however, with the restrictions eased, many are gearing up to prepare the Iranian recipe.

“In the last couple of years, there was no significant increase in prices due to lockdown though prices of a few ingredients shot up. This year however, prices of various commodities have skyrocketed and there is no way out but to increase the prices,” says Mohammed Irfan, proprietor of Shah Ghouse hotel. The hotel has yet not fixed the price for this year.

Haleem makers point out that the price of edible oil almost doubled while prices of pure ghee, dry fruits and other ingredients that go in making haleem have witnessed significant increase. This apart, prices of plastic containers and wages of the workers also have gone up.

MA Majeed, owner of Pista House and president of Haleem Makers Association, said though they expect an increase in the price of haleem, it would not be to an extent that business is impacted.

“In the last two years, people could not relish the dish because its sales were restricted. In the IT corridor of the city, business was nil as the companies were closed. This year we anticipate good sales there,” he said.

The association has informed all hoteliers to maintain a hygienic environment and to make it compulsory for those engaged in preparation to undergo a Covid test at least twice in the season, he added.

Another hotel owner said hotels were more focused on avoiding waste. “The cost of production is high, so we want to avoid wastage to escape losses. Many hotels to gauge the public mood started selling it before the advent of the Ramzan month,” he said.

It is expected that the price of haleem could be around Rs.225 per plate at prominent haleem joints in the city.

