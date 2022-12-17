Hyderabad: Health camp organised at Zilla Parishad School

This project aims to give the less fortunate access to medical care and set up free health camps in impoverished neighborhoods and schools.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:03 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: A mega medical camp was organized by Sohil Sai Sreerangam, a student of Oakrige International School at the Zilla Parishad Primary and High School in Khajaguda.

Part of Project Swastha being implemented by Sreerangam Educational and Charitable Trust in association with Hand of Hope and LV Prasad Eye Institute, the camp had participation of around 450 students and staff and a thorough check up was done for all of them.

This project aims to give the less fortunate access to medical care and set up free health camps in impoverished neighborhoods and schools.

Free eye checkups, dental checkups, and full body checkups are offered apart from free cataract operations, a press release said.