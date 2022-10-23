Diwali: Hyderabad witness huge footfall of shoppers after Covid-induced lull

By Ruchi rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

As there is a ban on production, sale and use of select crackers, the majority of customers in Hyderabad are going for green firecrackers that cause fewer emissions rather than conventional crackers. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: After the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lull that lasted for nearly three years, the markets in Hyderabad are teeming with shoppers, as they make a beeline to purchase clothes, sweets, electronic equipment, vehicles, jewellery, flowers, gifts and firecrackers for Diwali.

Ahead of the Laxmi Puja, the city on Sunday was bustling with hectic activity with people rushing to markets for last-minute purchasing. Food outlets, firecracker shops, jewellery stores and shops retailing in Diwali decorations witnessed heavy footfall.

Shortage of diyas, candles

As diyas and candles are two of the most important decorative articles in Diwali, their sales have sky-rocketed this year. “The response we are getting from the people is great. This type of demand was not anticipated. In fact, there is a shortage of candles and diyas this year,” says Randhir Kumar, proprietor of Vaishali Enterprises, who has been in the business of manufacturing deepaks for several years now.

Another integral part of Diwali is the gifts we give and receive. While most often it is a love-filled hamper of sweets, snacks, and dry fruits; multiple businesses are sprouting around the idea of festive gifting. Dadu’s is one such brand that has seen a decline in sales during the pandemic but has also experienced sudden growth post pandemic.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the orders were a bit low as there were many people who were doing small gifting on their own but this year it has surpassed our expectations. For the first time ever we have closed orders a few days before Diwali as we are overbooked,” says Muskan Dadu, Director of Dadu’s Group.

Although there was a ban on the production, sale and use of select crackers, the wholesale and retail fireworks sellers also witnessed good sales. With sustainability in mind, shoppers in Hyderabad went for green crackers that cause fewer emissions than conventional firecrackers.

Raghavendra from Hyderabad Crackers mentioned that the city witnessed the maximum sale of firecrackers on Saturday and Sunday. Sector experts have pointed out that due to the Supreme Court ruling, the majority of the customers in Hyderabad are looking for green firecrackers that reduce emissions and also produce 30 percent lesser noise than traditional firecrackers.

Precautions for a safe Diwali

Senior ophthalmologists in Hyderabad urged Diwali festival revellers, especially children to exercise extreme caution while they burn firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

A senior ophthalmologist from LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Dr Anubha Rathi, said that the festival of lights should be celebrated with safety in mind. Every child must be supervised by an adult when lighting firecrackers and all due precautions should be taken by all of us to avoid any burn injuries and complications.

Doctors advised basic treatment first before taking the victims to hospitals. “In mild cases, wash the eyes thoroughly by splashing clean drinking water. One can use a shallow cup of water close to the eye and blink repeatedly. Consult eye doctor to remove the foreign body and prescribe appropriate medications,” advised senior ophthalmologist from Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Dr Satya Prasad Balki.