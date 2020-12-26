Hyderabad: Healthcare facility set up at masjid in Shaheen Nagar

The health care facility will run on a 3,000 square feet of area of the masjid and cater to the population of Osmannagar, Shaheennagar, Quba colony, Saif colony and surrounding areas inhabited by the working class population

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), the voluntary organisation involved in health care in Hyderabad, has opened its third ‘Masjid outpatient center’ at Masjid -e- Omer Al Shifaat Osmannagar in Shaheennagar on city outskirts.

The health care facility will run on a 3,000 square feet of area of the masjid and cater to the population of Osmannagar, Shaheennagar, Quba colony, Saif colony and surrounding areas inhabited by the working class population. The organisation is already running two such centers at mosques in Nawab Sahab Kunta and Wadi-e-Mahmood in Rajendranagar.

“On a daily basis, close to 200 people will be able to avail the free out patient service by the doctors at the clinic. The facility is also serving as a day care facility for other interventions like IV fluids replacement, moderate trauma injuries and wound dressing and other basic nursing care,” founder of HHF, Mujtaba Hasan Askari said.

More allied health care services dental health, prevention and control of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), monitoring and tracking of immunization and wasting in children have also become an integral part of the health care services of the health care facility.

