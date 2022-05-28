Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided in Banjara Hills

Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police raided a hookah parlour being run from a house in Sri Ramnnagar on Saturday and seized hookah pots and other articles from the place.

Syed Imran (30) and Syed Ahmed (22) both residents of Sri Ramnagar Road No 13 Banjara Hills who were running the hookah parlour were arrested.

“Imran was running the hookah parlour at his house with the help of Ahmed and also supplying it to youngsters by charging some amount for the service,” said Banjara Hills Inspector, K Nageshwar Rao.

