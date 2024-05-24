| Hyderabad Horticulture Department To Organise Urban Farming Training On May 26

The major objective of this programme is to create awareness on cultivating good quality, pesticide residue free vegetables on terrace, besides rain water harvesting. Registration fee is Rs.100.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Horticulture department is organizing a urban farming training programme on May 26 from 10.00 AM to 1 PM. at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, Red Hills Hyderabad under ‘Mana illu Mana kuragayalu programme.

For further details contact: 76740-72539 / 89777-14409.