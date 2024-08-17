Hyderabad: IDA joins IMA in solidarity, dental services halted for 24 hours

IDA stands in solidarity with IMA, supporting justice and advocating for healthcare worker safety.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: Indian Dental Association (IDA) on Saturday said it stands in solidarity with the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) following the brutal rape and murder of a young postgraduate student of chest medicine at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the IDA announced withdrawal of dental services for 24 hours from August 17 to August 18 and said, “it is imperative that the entire nation recognizes the gravity of this situation and the pressing need for enhanced protection and respect for all healthcare workers.”

IDA Deccan Branch president, Dr KV Ramana Reddy said, “we are deeply concerned by the inadequate handling of the situation by the college authorities and the state police, as well as the subsequent vandalism and attacks on medical students who were protesting this grave injustice.”