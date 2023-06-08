Hyderabad: IICA, NALSAR launch LLM in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws

IICA in association with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, on Thursday launched LLM in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in association with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, on Thursday launched LLM in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws.

The two-year full time LLM degree residential course will have 51 credits arranged over four semesters, equally divided between two campuses of IICA and NALSAR.

Initially, 60 seats are being made available for each batch. The registration can be done on the website www.nalsar.ac.in up to July 31 and classes will commence at NALSAR campus from October 5. Selection will be both through the CLAT scores and a written examinations-cum-interview process, each stream contributing 30 students each.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil appreciated the IICA for conceptualizing the programme and collaborating with the NALSAR University of Law.

NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao assured that the University would like to associate with IICA for all academic programmes in relation to corporate and commercial laws.