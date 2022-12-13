NALSAR University of Law signs MoU with SVPNPA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad, for awarding master’s degree in Criminal Justice Management and PG diploma in Criminal Justice Management.

The MoU was signed by NALSAR Vice Chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao and SVPNPA Director AS Rajan in the presence of NALSAR Registrar Prof. V Balakista Reddy and other officials.

Through the MoU, the institutions will jointly offer diploma, certificate or short-term courses for in-service IPS officers in contemporary areas, and work upon the development and promotion of research collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The NALSAR and SVPNPA also agreed to facilitate exchange of faculty and resource persons for academic and research purposes, a press release said.