Hyderabad Inc to help protect city lakes

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

The Wipro lake at Nankaramguda will be maintained by Vamsiram Builders.

Hyderabad: As part of their social responsibility, the trend of corporates joining hands with the administration to protect and revive water bodies in Hyderabad and its surburbs is on the rise.

Leading builders and infra developers, such as Vamsiram Builders, Jain Constructions, Green Leaves Infra, Vaishnaoi Group and Meenakshi Infrastructures, have also volunteered to be a part of the initiative.

As part of the initiative, de-silting, weed cleaning, bund strengthening and compacting, biological wetland treatment, inlet sewage diversion, setting up of floating wetlands and plantations will be taken up at 25 lakes in the city. Where required, dewatering will also to be done.

In addition to these measures which aim to give a new lease of life to lakes, beautification works will also be taken up. Installation of aerators to increase oxygen levels in the lake, display of hoardings to increase footfall, installation of signage to warn people against littering and placing of benches and litter bins are also some of the other tasks on the to-do list.

The 25 lakes identified for conservation and restoration include Peeda Cheruvu in Mansoorabad, Yapral lake in Malkajgiri, Mulgoud lake in Rajendranagar, Masjid Banda lake in Kondapur and Nanakaramguda lake.

The proposals for their rejuvenation under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative will be placed before the GHMC Standing Committee. “The request to accord permission to companies to execute the rejuvenation works at the lakes will be placed before the committee by June-end or July first week for approval,” a GHMC official said.

The companies have also agreed to work towards conserving the environment around the lake by involving the community. The endeavour will go a long way in the conservation of these water bodies, the official said.

As a part of the exercise, the agencies have been instructed to submit a detailed action plan for the development of lakes, draw up an agreement and sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the GHMC Superintending Engineer, Lakes wing.