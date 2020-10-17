Hyderabad: Indian Bank organises retail and MSME credit campaign

Customers and branch managers participated in the campaign

Hyderabad: A Retail and MSME Credit Campaign was organised by Indian Bank, Hyderabad zone in Begumpet on Friday. Bank’s Field General Manager, A K Mohapatra, Zonal Manager, M B Suresh Kumar, Deputy Zonal Manager, Arun Kumar Mohapatra and RMPC Head, SLN Prasad participated in the campaign.

The camp distributed 50 sanctions under retail loans for Rs 15.65 crore that included housing loan, vehicle and education loans, and 21 MSME loans amounting to Rs 17.6 crore. Customers and branch managers participated in the campaign, a press release said.

